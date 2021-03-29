TSA records highest passenger screenings of 2021 on Sunday

The number of people traveling by airplane continues to increase as confidence grows that the U.S. is gaining ground in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Figures released Sunday by the Transportation Security Administration show that more passengers took flights Sunday than any day this year.
TSA checkpoint travel numbers revealed that 1,574,228 passengers were screened on Sunday.
That number is significantly higher than the 180,002 passengers screened on the same day in 2020 as the world continued to shutter and the pandemic took hold of the country.
Despite the increased travel, Sunday's travel numbers are still about 1.5 million fewer passengers that were screened on March 28, 2019.
Airlines are hoping that travel will continue to rebound with the summer travel season approaching and more Americans look to take vacations.
United Airlines announced last week they are restarting more than 20 domestic routes.
Fifteen percent of the total U.S. population has been fully vaccinated as of Monday, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker.
The CDC continues to advise against non-essential travel even if you have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
