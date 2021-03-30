Fort Pierce hosting vaccine event Friday

Fort Pierce is hosting a vaccine event later this week for people looking to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
It will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Havert L. Fenn Center located at 1302 Virginia Ave.
To be eligible to receive a shot at the clinic, residents must be a Florida resident and fall into one of the governor's priority categories.
Click here to register and for more details including eligibility and requirements.
