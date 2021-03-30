Terrance Holland: Utility district employee killed in work-related accident in Riviera Beach

A City of Riviera Beach employee was killed Tuesday afternoon while performing routine water utility work.
According to city officials, first responders arrived at the scene and tried to stabilize the employee, identified as 35-year-old Terrance Holland. Holland was then transported to St. Mary's Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.
It's not clear what led to the man's death.
Holland was a seven-year veteran of the Riviera Beach Utility Special District.
"Our deepest sympathies are with Mr. Holland's family and friends at this difficult time," said the city.
Riviera Beach law enforcement as well as third-party investigators are conducting a thorough review of the incident.
The city said counselors are being provided to any city employee who may wish to speak with them.
