Ballpark GM says Spring Training was a 'home run'

Slatus says that smaller capacity made the experience more intimate for fans, and they still had the same enthusiasm as before. "This spring training was nothing short of a bizzaro world but it came with its own pleasures and excitements. We know that our fans came in from Houston, they came in from DC, they did it safely but they are staying with our hoteliers, they are eating at our restaurants locally, and while it may not have been those 8,000 folks a day, we're proud to be a part of this recovery," he says.