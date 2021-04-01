Palm Beach County School District hosting vaccine clinic for eligible employees

In a letter to employees, Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy said, "receiving the COVID-19 vaccination is a personal choice for our employees. While there is no requirement for you to receive the immunization, I want you to be aware of your options regarding the availability of the vaccine, particularly as District work operations continue to shift from remote to an in-person work day. Employees who are permanently assigned to non-school site locations, such as the Fulton-Holland Educational Services Center can anticipate a recall to their District based building as early as May. Your division head will share more information with you regarding a return to in-person work in the coming weeks."