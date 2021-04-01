Wind damage reported in Okeechobee County

Several homeowners have reported property damage to several structures in Okeechobee County Thursday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, the incident was not caused by a tornado but rather straight-line winds.
The area affected is known as Dark Hammock, near NE 144th Street.
WPTV's Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said doppler radar did not pick up rotation consistent with a tornado.
" There was no tornado warning at the time. The storm was impressive on radar and appears to have hit just after 4 p.m. It was moving SE at 25 mph." Weagle said.
No injuries have been reported.
Scripps Only Content 2021