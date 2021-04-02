2 officers injured after vehicle rams US Capitol barrier

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Capitol Police Department says two of its officers were injured when someone rammed a vehicle into a barricade outside the building Friday afternoon.
Authorities are expected to provide an update at 2:45 ET. Watch below:
Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that the driver got out of the vehicle while appearing to brandish a knife before being shot by authorities.
That suspect and the two officers were transported to area hospitals, according to police. The AP reports that at least one of the officers is in “serious condition.”
The U.S. Capitol was placed on a lockdown as a result of the incident. According to screenshots of a text alert, staff in the building were warned of an “external security threat.”
They were told that no one could enter or exit and were advised to stay away from exterior windows and doors. And if they were outside, they were told to “seek cover.”
NBC News reporter Jake Sherman captured a video of a helicopter landing on the east front of the Capitol. He said the area was "swarming with police officers."
This ramming incident comes nearly three months after insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win. Five people died during or shortly after the riot and the D.C. area remains on edge, with heightened security.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
