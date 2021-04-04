'Godzilla vs. Kong' stomps to pandemic-best $48.5M opening

Theater owners seized on the film's performance as proof that moviegoers are ready to return to theaters, and Hollywood should release more of the big-budget films it has withheld during the pandemic. In the past month, theaters reopened in the U.S.'s two largest markets -- New York and Los Angeles -- which were both the top markets for "Godzilla vs. Kong." Also driving sales were private or "pod" bookings of an entire theater, of which the Warner Bros. release had more than 10,000.