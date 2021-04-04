Man found shot to death in vehicle

A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle Saturday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said.
West Palm Beach police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened a little after 4:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of Embarcadero Drive.
Sgt. David Lefont said a passerby called police to report gunshots in the area.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead inside a vehicle.
Investigators are gathering evidence and speaking with potential witnesses.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
