Boca Raton church holds drive-thru story of Easter

"They then proceed to the garden of Gethsemane, and in each different stop they will be read scriptures and ask how they feel about them," said Andy Lustig, the stake president for the area Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. "After the garden of Gethsemane, we go to the crucifixion, the traditional three cross, and after the crucifixion we go to the tomb, which is empty because he has risen. It's Easter."