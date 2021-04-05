Palm Beach County launches site to locate vaccine locations

Are you having trouble finding a place to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
Palm Beach County announced Monday they have launched a new interactive map to help the public find places offering the vaccine.
The site allows users to type in their address to search for sites from one to 15 miles of your location.
The county emphasizes that vaccination sites are by appointment only and urges the public to check with the provider for more information.
