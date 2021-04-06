'Crusader for equality:' Community remembers congressman

Congresswoman Lois Frankel shared the following statement on Hastings' passing:

"It's with a heavy heart that I have learned about the passing of my colleague and friend, Alcee Hastings. I've known Alcee for many years. He was a fierce fighter for civil rights and racial justice, and a great partner in Congress when it came to serving south Florida. He will be deeply missed. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and staff as we mourn his loss."