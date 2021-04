Turnpike Update 12:07pm

All Tpk South traffic must exit at Glades Rd in Boca. Exit early at Atlantic to avoid the backup! Use I-95 | Powerline/Jog, Lyons Rd / 441 to head south.

Re-enter the turnpike from the Sawgrass or Sample Rd.@FHPPalmBeach @PBCFR https://t.co/3SF9iCNd86