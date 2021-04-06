3 hurt after train hits truck in western Palm Beach County

Officials said three people were injured after a train hit a truck Tuesday morning in western Palm Beach County.
The incident occurred at Miami Canal Road and Rogers Road near the Hendry County line just before 9:30 a.m.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said when crews arrived they found the truck on its side and the train stopped at the scene.
Authorities said one person was transported to a local hospital by Trauma Hawk.
Two additional patients were also taken to a local hospital.
The cause of the crash has not been released.
