17-year-old boy killed in Turnpike crash in Boca Raton

A 17-year-old boy was killed Tuesday in a crash on Florida's Turnpike near the Palm Beach County-Broward County line, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The wreck closed all southbound lanes of the Turnpike for multiple hours near mile marker 74 in Boca Raton.
A car could be seen resting upside down on its hood in the middle of the lanes.
Southbound traffic had to be diverted off at the Glades Road exit following the wreck.
Traffic was backed up for miles as a result of the crash.
All lanes of the Turnpike reopened just before 4 p.m.
The name of the victim has not been released.
