COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Boynton Beach

The City of Boynton Beach has opened their own online COVID-19 vaccine portal and some appointments for next week are still available.
All Florida residents 18 and over are able to make an appointment.
The vaccines will be administered by Boynton Beach Fire Rescue at the Ezell Hester Jr. Community Center.
Officials expect the city to continue to receive 1,000 vaccines every week throughout the summer.
The appointment portal will reopen each week when vaccines are available.
