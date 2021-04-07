Cuomo aide says he slammed door shut before groping her

“I don’t remember actually saying the word ‘Stop.’ I think I said, ‘You’re crazy,’” she told the newspaper. “I do remember saying that, and that’s when he ultimately stopped. ... Me saying ‘You’re crazy’ — that was definitely not something that he wants to hear. It definitely was a hit to his ego. … And then it was almost like instantly he was done. … He turned around and walked back to his desk. He didn’t say anything. I walked myself out to the front door and nothing was said. ... It was almost like I felt like a piece of garbage to him. I felt degraded.”