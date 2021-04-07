Gov. DeSantis attacks '60 Minutes' COVID-19 vaccine report

April 7, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT - Updated April 7 at 1:16 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday held a news conference in Tallahassee about a scathing report on '60 Minutes' that suggested DeSantis favored Publix and wealthy communities during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The 13-minute report, which aired Sunday night on CBS, claimed that Publix donated $100,000 to DeSantis' reelection campaign shortly before the grocery store chain was chosen as the primary distributor of the coronavirus vaccine in Palm Beach County.

"The whole thing is a big lie," DeSantis said on Wednesday. "That was their goal, to simply try to smear Florida, smear me, smear whoever they could in the process."

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

