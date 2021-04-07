LIVE: Gov. DeSantis speaks about '60 Minutes' COVID-19 vaccine report

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday is holding a news conference in Tallahassee about a scathing report on '60 Minutes' that suggested DeSantis favored Publix and wealthy communities during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
The 13-minute report, which aired Sunday night on CBS, claimed that Publix donated $100,000 to DeSantis' reelection campaign shortly before the grocery store chain was chosen as the primary distributor of the coronavirus vaccine in Palm Beach County.
"The whole thing is a big lie," DeSantis said on Wednesday. "That was their goal, to simply try to smear Florida, smear me, smear whoever they could in the process."
Scripps Only Content 2021