Mask mandate repealed in St. Lucie County

The mask mandate has been repealed in St. Lucie County with a 4 to 1 vote.
St. Lucie County commissioners gathered Tuesday for a board meeting to discuss whether to end the mask mandate.
It will now be repealed as of Wednesday, however, it will first go to Tallahassee to be filed at the Secretary of State Office.
The mandate has been in place since July.
For the last six weeks, St. Lucie County's COVID-19 positivity rate has remained below 10 percent.
The decision will only apply to government-owned spaces. Private businesses can still require masks.
St. Lucie Public Schools released the following statement:
