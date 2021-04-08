Former Florida State athlete Travis Rudolph facing murder charges; neighbor describes scene following fatal shooting

A neighbor who didn't want his identity revealed, describes the number of shots he heard early Wednesday morning along North Redwood Drive in Lake Park.
"An hour later I came outside. There were cruisers everywhere and crime scene tape," the neighbor said.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said one man was taken to the hospital from the Lake Park shooting scene. A second man was found a short distance away dead in West Palm Beach.
The man they have in custody on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder is 25-year-old Travis Rudolph.
Rudolph was a standout athlete at Cardinal Newman High School. A school that would later honor his jersey after he became a star wide receiver at Florida State University and later signing in the NFL.
Andrew Owers played with Rudolph on the varsity football and basketball teams from 2012 to 2015. He's heard of what his former teammate is accused of.
"Obviously, these are serious allegations but everyone is innocent until proven guilty," he said.
While at FSU in August 2016, Rudolph made national headlines after he sat and ate lunch with a young student on the autism spectrum who was eating by himself.
"From what I knew he was a phenomenal person," Owers said.
Rudolph left FSU early for the NFL. He bounced around the league but ended up with Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Wednesday, the team tweeted that he had been released.
His life has also been touched by tragedy when his father was killed in an accidental shooting in 2017.
Now, Rudolph stands accused of a deadly attack. No details on the victim have been released.
Rudolph was denied bond. He will have his first appearance on Thursday.
