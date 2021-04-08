Physical therapist from Brazil petitions to stay in U.S.

A man from Brazil who has been a frontline worker throughout the pandemic, even treating COVID-19 patients, is struggling to continue working in the U.S. legally.
Roque Silva said every chance he gets to work with a physical therapist gets him one step closer to independence.
Silva fell in 2017, breaking his neck. He then woke up from a coma five months later.
"When I woke up, I could only move my eyes and my mouth," Silva said.
Many medical professionals have been helping him, including Dienaro Germanowicz, who he loves working with.
"Especially because he speaks Spanish, Portuguese, English. It's easier for me because English is not my first language," Silva said.
Germanowicz is in the U.S. as a foreign worker from Brazil on an EB2 waiver, an approval to work in the U.S. as a skilled employee.
During the pandemic, he's felt more needed than ever. Some of his roughly 30 patients are recovering from COVID-19 symptoms.
"Ninety percent of my patients are in assisted living facilities, long-term care facilities throughout this pandemic," Germanowicz said.
However, his latest petition to continue to work here legally was denied by U.S. Customs and Immigration.
"My goodness, I'm going to lose my job. I'm going to lose my health benefits," Germanowicz said.
He said his work as a physical therapist is not considered a part of the national interest, despite the shortage of medical workers.
"Everywhere you go they call you a hero, and then you say, 'Well, you’re not in the national importance,'" Germanowicz said.
Immigration officials did grant him a brief extension while he appeals the decision.
Immigration attorney Christopher Gaston has noticed approvals for foreign workers have been more rigorous during the pandemic to preserve American jobs.
However, health care workers are supposed to be an exception, according to a presidential order.
"It’s disappointing because while there is an exception. Everything with immigration is discretionary on a case-by-case basis," Gaston said.
A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Immigration said they can't speak to specific cases, but the agency denies cases when there's insufficient evidence of eligibility.
Germanowicz waits and hopes his appeal works to keep him working in the U.S. legally.
