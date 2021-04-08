Publix no longer booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Mondays

Publix no longer booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Mondays
April 8, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 3:31 PM

Publix will no longer book appointments on Mondays for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said that from now on, Publix will only open appointment windows on Wednesday and Friday at 7 a.m.

The Wednesday appointments are for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the Friday appointments are for the Moderna shot.

Keep in mind that both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are only approved for adults 18 and older.

To book a COVID-19 appointment at Publix, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2021