Publix no longer booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Mondays

Publix will no longer book appointments on Mondays for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The company said that from now on, Publix will only open appointment windows on Wednesday and Friday at 7 a.m.
The Wednesday appointments are for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the Friday appointments are for the Moderna shot.
Keep in mind that both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are only approved for adults 18 and older.
To book a COVID-19 appointment at Publix, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2021