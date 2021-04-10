Treasure Coast firefighters deliver baby inside ambulance

Two Treasure Coast firefighters are on cloud nine after successfully delivering a baby boy inside the back of an ambulance Thursday.
“They said possible, possible birth. So, we kind of rolled up there thinking, not knowing exactly what we were going to get,” said Firefighter EMT Drew Share.
Share was hired just two weeks ago.
The call to deliver a baby was on Share’s fifth shift.
“This is the best possible emergency you can have because it's one that comes out with the best possible outcome,” said Share.
“It's one of those low-frequency high acuity type calls. It just doesn't happen very often,” said Firefighter Paramedic Cassandra Laing.
Laing said she has delivered four other babies in ambulances but that it is rare for a paramedic to ever work such a call.
Share said earlier that day, he and Laing were called to assist a different pregnant patient which sparked a conversation on how to handle an emergency birth.
“We went over the protocol how to deliver a baby just because he's new,” said Laing. “I had no idea that's what we were going to be doing. So we went over the protocol, we talked about what to do when the baby is born. It's almost like I made it happen.”
Share said it’s a call he’ll never forget.
“Absolutely not,” said Share. “I mean 5 days and you really don't get something like that memorable. So I'm sure this is one I will put in the memory bank and 20 years down the road when I'm ready to call it quits, I'll remember this one.“
