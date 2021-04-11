Blog: Strong storms move through Treasure Coast, Palm Beach Co.

Strong storms are moving through the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Sunday afternoon. Follow our blog through the evening as the storms move through your neighborhood:
4:23 p.m.: WPTV viewer Callie Commette recorded hail and heavy rain in Jupiter.
4 p.m.: Strong winds shift boats at the Sailing Center in Martin County
3:54 p.m.: Trees down in Sewall's Point at A1A and Sewall's Point Road.
3:37 p.m. Strong winds in at Twin Rivers Park in Martin County
3:25 p.m.: A 77 mph wind gust was clocked in Jensen Beach
3:17 p.m.: Strong winds and rain move through Palm Beach Gardens
3:02 p.m. Wind gusts of more than 70 mph and quarter-size hail reported from Jensen Beach to Hobe Sound.
2:54 p.m.: Heavy rain in Palm City with some flooding on the roads
