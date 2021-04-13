Trans athlete bill less certain

House members are preparing for a long night of discussion on HB 1475— getting it set for a final vote Wednesday.
They’ll be weighing not just the social impacts but now the fiscal too.
The recent warning from the NCAA will be looming large over the House Tuesday and Wednesday.
The board of governors threatening to pull championship games from states like Florida if the trans ban is in place.
“It’s harmful, it’s disruptive, and it’s totally unacceptable. We’re going to oppose this language— but it also can hurt our state economically,” said Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith.
Staunch opponent Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith said approval could cost Florida 50 games and $75 million, over five years.
“Is it worth it? We don’t think it is,” he said.
But the bill’s House sponsor Rep. Kaylee Tuck does— leadership saying she plans to move forward.
The Republican telling us recently her policy promotes sports equality.
“Men are biologically stronger and have athletic advantages-- that is hard to dispute. We are just trying to maintain opportunities for women in sports,” said Rep. Kaylee Tuck, (R) Sebring.
While the House is poised to move forward— the Senate’s version now suffering a delay.
“The bill is very simple and I’m not trying to be discriminatory to anybody, ” said Sen. Kelli Stargel, (R) Lakeland.
Sponsor Sen. Kelli Stargel planning to postpone discussion in its last committee stop, according to leadership.
A spokesperson saying it’s due to time constraints, however— despite coinciding with the NCAA warning.
A statement saying the sponsor wanted to makes sure those wishing to speak in public comment have a chance to do so.
Some opponents wonder if this is just an excuse for the GOP majority to save face and let the bill quietly die.
But, with plenty of time left on the clock in this session, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.
