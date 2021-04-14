Dozens of companies hiring at Stuart job fair on Thursday

Dozens of companies hiring at Stuart job fair on Thursday
By Linnie Supall | April 14, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT - Updated April 14 at 9:17 AM

This week job seekers will have a chance to explore career opportunities with Treasure Coast businesses in skilled trades, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and more.

The City of Stuart is partnering with CareerSource Research Coast to host a job fair in partnership with the Business Development Board of Martin County, NAACP of Martin County, and the Gertrude Walden Child Care Center.

HIRING!! Stringers Tavern & Oyster Bar is looking for genuinely positive, attentive and team oriented people to join our...

Posted by Stringers Tavern & Oyster Bar on Thursday, April 8, 2021

The event will take place on Thursday, April 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. It will be located at the City of Stuart Public Safety Complex at 830 SE M.L.K. Jr. Blvd in Stuart. Veterans will receive 3:30 p.m. early entry as part of CareerSource Research Coast's commitment to priority of service.

All participants must adhere to mask and social distancing guidelines.

[ To learn more about the City of Stuart Job Fair, click here. ]

Participating Employers:

  • AACES of East Stuart
  • Armellini Transportation
  • Burger King
  • CareerSource Research Coast
  • ChipotleCity of Stuart
  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Conchy Joe's Restaurants Inc.
  • Dream Works
  • East Stuart Partnership
  • Gertrude Walden Child Care
  • Harbor Chase Assisted Living
  • HOG Technologies
  • Martin County Board of County Commissioners
  • Martin County Department of Corrections
  • Martin County School District
  • NAACP of Martin County
  • NuCO2
  • Prescription Hope
  • RennTech
  • Shearwater Marine
  • Total Safety Corporation
  • Treasure Coast Builders Association
  • Tykes and Teens
  • YMCA of The Treasure Coast
  • Young Professionals of Martin County
  • Walmart

Scripps Only Content 2021