Dozens of companies hiring at Stuart job fair on Thursday

This week job seekers will have a chance to explore career opportunities with Treasure Coast businesses in skilled trades, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and more.
The City of Stuart is partnering with CareerSource Research Coast to host a job fair in partnership with the Business Development Board of Martin County, NAACP of Martin County, and the Gertrude Walden Child Care Center.
The event will take place on Thursday, April 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. It will be located at the City of Stuart Public Safety Complex at 830 SE M.L.K. Jr. Blvd in Stuart. Veterans will receive 3:30 p.m. early entry as part of CareerSource Research Coast's commitment to priority of service.
All participants must adhere to mask and social distancing guidelines.
Participating Employers:
- AACES of East Stuart
- Armellini Transportation
- Burger King
- CareerSource Research Coast
- ChipotleCity of Stuart
- Cleveland Clinic
- Conchy Joe's Restaurants Inc.
- Dream Works
- East Stuart Partnership
- Gertrude Walden Child Care
- Harbor Chase Assisted Living
- HOG Technologies
- Martin County Board of County Commissioners
- Martin County Department of Corrections
- Martin County School District
- NAACP of Martin County
- NuCO2
- Prescription Hope
- RennTech
- Shearwater Marine
- Total Safety Corporation
- Treasure Coast Builders Association
- Tykes and Teens
- YMCA of The Treasure Coast
- Young Professionals of Martin County
- Walmart
