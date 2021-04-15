Deadly crash shuts down all lanes of US 1 in Vero Beach

All lanes of US 1 are shut down at 65th Street in Vero Beach following a deadly crash, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.
The crash involving a black Honda and a red Kia occurred shortly before 10 p.m., officials said.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a female passenger in the Kia was flown to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
The drivers of each vehicle were transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Traffic is being diverted to Old Dixie Highway.
FHP is at the scene of the crash and the sheriff's office is assisting with traffic.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
