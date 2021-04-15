Palm Beach Co. school leaders to discuss fall semester plans

"I believe that this type of decision needs to be made closer to the start of the next school year because as conditions evolve and improve month by month, we do understand that many parents and students may oppose mandating masks into the future.



With the conclusion of remote learning and the full return to brick and mortar anticipated for next school year, this is a discussion with multiple sides that must be examined and taken seriously. We do not want large numbers of students to abandon their return to our campuses if a mask mandate is objectionable to them and would lead them to seek out alternative and inferior educational options outside of the SDPBC."