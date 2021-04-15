Palm Beach County school leaders discuss plans for fall semester

Parents and students in Palm Beach County learned more Thursday about what the next school year will look like during a community update with district leaders.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: State of Education
Thursday's meeting provided updates on the plans to return to brick and mortar schools on Aug.10 including:
- Efforts to assist struggling students
- Summer academies, health and safety protocols
- Federal funding and COVID expenses
- School-based and district staffing
- School safety
"While many major decisions have already been made, the school board, the superintendent and his leadership team, are constantly evaluating pandemic conditions, the academic and emotional needs of our students, financial considerations and other critical factors which must be considered while we finalize our plans," Palm Beach County School District Chief of Staff Ed Tierney said.
Superintendent Donald Fennoy announced last week that a full return to campus-based learning is anticipated in the fall.
"A full return to brick and mortar this fall is anticipated, and I believe it is in the best interest of our students and staff," Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy said in a written statement last Friday.
The decision will end the hybrid education that has taken place since the school year began last fall.
The superintendent said Thursday the district's WiFi Mesh Network in its first phase will provide free high-speed internet access to more than 25,000 students.
Given the challenges over the last year because of the pandemic, Fennoy was adamant about helping students recover from the obstacles they have encountered.
"The district is committed to equity and access to a higher quality education for every student," Fennoy said. "We are committed to the social and emotional health of every student."
Deputy Superintendent Keith Oswald said Thursday the plan right now is to keep the school mask mandate in place.
School Mask Mandate Survey
A recent survey was conducted with more than 3,000 public school educators in Palm Beach County.
The survey found that 68.9 percent of educators believe the current on-campus mask mandate should remain in effect at the start of fall semester for both students and employees.
The survey also found that 56.9 percent of educators believe instructors on campus who have received a COVID-19 vaccine should be allowed to remove their mask temporarily while engaging in instruction.
Classroom Teachers Association President Justin Katz released the following statement on the survey:
Scripps Only Content 2021