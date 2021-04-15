Palmetto Park Road improvements up for discussion in Boca

Palmetto Park Road improvements up for discussion in Boca
April 15, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 1:36 PM

Plans are in the works to improve a stretch of Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton.

The focus is on a few blocks located between NW/SW Fourth Avenue and A1A, which is popular for walkers and cyclists.

The planning and zoning board is meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss design plans, which include improved sidewalks, crosswalks and new bike lanes.

LIVE NOW: Boca Raton city officials will talk about Palmetto Park Road improvements tonight. Councilman Andy Thomson lays out the possible plans. 👉 STORY HERE: buff.ly/3x09X5m

Posted by WPTV on Thursday, April 15, 2021

The safety and beautification improvements are a result of issues brought up by residents in February.

Currently, in some places utility poles are placed on the sidewalk, taking up most of the walkway.

Below are some of the conceptual designs up for discussion:

Scripps Only Content 2021