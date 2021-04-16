Cubans react to Raul Castro's resignation as head of Communist Party

“It is called US heroes and it’s a critique on liberalism. If you take a photograph of the work and turn it upside down you will see that it is the image of the three assassins on a t-shirt,” said Rolando Chang Barrero, referencing the wide sale of t-shirts with the faces of Che Guevara, Fidel Castro, and Raul Castro and explaining the lack of acknowledgment of what those faces mean to the Cuban people.