Gov. DeSantis announces $150 million for 'more resilient infrastructure'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday is holding a news conference in Lakeland about improving and strengthening infrastructure in the Sunshine State, particularly in the wake of powerful and damaging storms like Hurricane Irma.
The governor is speaking at Bonnet Springs Park and is joined by Dane Eagle, the executive director of Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity.
DeSantis announced almost $150 million in awards to Florida communities for more resilient infrastructure, including $16.7 million for West Palm Beach.
"This is money, long-term infrastructure money in the aftermath of storms like Hurricane Irma," DeSantis said.
