All I-95 southbound lanes reopen in West Palm Beach following crash

April 19, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 8:35 PM

UPDATE: All southbound lanes on Interstate 95 reopened near PGA Boulevard following a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

EARLIER STORY:

Three southbound lanes on Interstate 95 are blocked in West Palm Beach following a crash Monday evening, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at 6:19 p.m. beyond Exit 79 AB near PGA Boulevard.

Traffic is slow in the area.

No more information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.

