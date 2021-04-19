All I-95 southbound lanes reopen in West Palm Beach following crash

UPDATE: All southbound lanes on Interstate 95 reopened near PGA Boulevard following a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
EARLIER STORY:
Three southbound lanes on Interstate 95 are blocked in West Palm Beach following a crash Monday evening, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred at 6:19 p.m. beyond Exit 79 AB near PGA Boulevard.
Traffic is slow in the area.
No more information was immediately available.
