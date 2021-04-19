Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines available today at Palm Beach Outlets

Palm Beach Outlets is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic today until 6 p.m.
Anyone age 16 or older can receive a free Pfizer vaccine and will be automatically scheduled for a second, later dose.
The doses will be distributed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
They are available on a first come, first served basis.
The vaccination site is located in the Palm Beach Outlets parking lot near PetSmart at 1751 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach.
