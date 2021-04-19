Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs ‘anti-riot’ bill into law

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed the “anti-riot” bill into law, which the Florida Senate passed last Thursday.
Proposed by the governor following violent Black Lives Matter protests last year, HB1 allows local police to challenge budgets, opens cities to liability for poor riot control and creates or strengthens penalties against those it deems rioters.
Democrats were staunchly opposed to the bill, worried that the broad language will suppress nonviolent demonstrations and minority voices.
The GOP majority meanwhile calls HB1 a law and order measure.
DeSantis said he looks forward to signing the bill.
"This legislation strikes the appropriate balance of safeguarding every Floridian’s constitutional right to peacefully assemble while ensuring that those who hide behind peaceful protest to cause violence in our communities will be punished," DeSantis said in a statement.
With his signature, HB1 takes effect immediately.
