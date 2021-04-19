Mini-golf course designed by Tiger Woods proposed in Delray

A new business venture with ties to golfing legend Tiger Woods will be up for debate Tuesday in Delray Beach.
The city commission will review plans to build two 18-hole miniature golf courses on a three-acre site located at 1314 North Federal Hwy.
The site is currently vacant and has been empty for decades.
The company, PopStroke, bills itself as a "technology-infused golf-entertainment concept featuring professionally designed putting courses and exceptional food and beverage."
PopStroke entered into a partnership with Tiger Woods and his company Tiger Woods Ventures (TGR) in 2019 to design PopStroke's courses.
The proposed venue will offer 36 holes of putting on two Tiger Woods-designed putting courses, a 4,500 square-foot restaurant, a children's play area and space for outdoor games.
PopStroke allows golfers the ability to play during the day or night and has synthetic turf they say mimics traditional putting greens.
The proposed hours of operation would be Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.
The plan was reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Board on March 15 and approved by a vote of five to one.
Delray Beach florist owner Tom Strongosky said he is excited about the new plans for the mini-golf and restaurant.
"[It] looks good. It is a good thing for everybody, I think," Strongosky said.
John Macatangay, who owns Hopportunites taproom down the street from the proposed venue site, said it could be good for his business.
"We love it. I think it will drive more traffic to the bar here," Macatangay said.
Strongosky said he will take any additional foot traffic on this side of town.
"We have been here 13 years, and probably once a week, at least, I get somebody that says, 'I never knew you were here,'" Strongosky said.
Delray Beach Commissioner Adam Frankel said the opportunity to build PopStroke is great for the city.
"This could be a key aspect in the revitalization of this area," Frankel said. "It's very impressive."
There are currently two other PopStroke courses located in Port St. Lucie and Fort Myers with other locations planned in Orlando and Arizona.
Below is PopStroke's application to build the venue in Delray Beach:
Scripps Only Content 2021