Prayer vigil for racial equality held in Stuart as jurors deliberate trial against former Minneapolis police offer Derek Chauvin

Members of the Martin County community gathered Monday night for a prayer vigil as jurors began to deliberate the trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd.
"One thing we do not need to do is take our foot off the pedal," said Jimmy Wilson, resident.
During the vigil, local leaders, community ministries, and residents all prayed on the steps of Gazebo Park.
"We're hearing change from different cultures besides the cultures that's really feeling the pain," said Wilson.
There to offer support were members from the Martin County Sheriff's Office and Stuart Police Department.
"We've created a race relations board within the city who have evaluated policing," said Joseph Tumminelli, Stuart Police Chief. "We've evaluated hiring practices with the city and all of that is a plus for Martin County and the City of Stuart."
Regardless of the verdict, Wilson said he will continue fighting for peace, justice, and racial equality.
"It shouldn't be so easy to look at death and murder to the point where it's just an afterthought of a conversation," said Wilson. "We really have to push on the memories of those ones that we lost because they're not going to be here to tell their story. They're not going to be here to be loved. That's what we have to do."
Scripps Only Content 2021