Free webinars aim to help local businesses thrive

Whether you’re looking to start a new business from the ground up or need to re-boot your business strategy, the Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency is connecting entrepreneurs with the tools that can fast track their success.
Every Tuesday through May 18th, business owners can participate in the free 'Business $ense Boot Camp'. The six-week series of webinars comes with a wide variety of helpful information to assist small business owners and start-ups.
Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts about creating a business plan to managing accounting, legal, and insurance matters.
The discussions will also offer advice for marketing strategies and alternative financing options.
https://twitter.com/LinnieSupall/status/1384475493307662337
The webinars will be held on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. through May 18th.
The webinar series will cover the following topics: April 13 Session 1 - Business Planning Basics - What Every Start-up Business Should Know April 20 Session 2 - Business Expert Panel - Legal, Accounting, Insurance & Banking April 27 Session 3 - MarketingMay 4Session 4 Contracting with Government & Corporations May 11 Session 5 - Business Funding Alternatives & Credit as an Asset May 18 Session 6 - Elevator Pitch Competition & Graduation Ceremony
Scripps Only Content 2021