Martin County schools planning full return to in-person learning next year

According to the agenda, the superintendent will recommend a full return to in-person learning. The agenda states, "Per the School Board approved calendar, the 21-22 school year is set to begin on August 11, 2021. After a successful year of teaching through the pandemic, we are pleased to recommend an on-time, full return to in-person traditional learning for all MCSD students. It is our intent to welcome all students to in-person traditional learning at District-operated school sites on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. No decision about the wearing of masks has been made."