South Florida reaction to Derek Chauvin verdict

"Judgment has been rendered, and justice has been served. The death of George Floyd laid bare the disparate treatment at the hands of law enforcement many in the minority community throughout our country have sounded the alarm over, cried over, and protested over for years. With the conviction of Derek Chauvin today, those voices were finally heard.



It is my hope that those who would offer crackdowns on peaceful protesters instead of examining the reasons for those protests, heed the lessons contained in that judgment of guilt. Police officers are just as human as the rest of us. There are good officers and, unfortunately, a few bad ones among them. Silencing the outcries for justice when an officer goes rogue serves no one, and heightens the distrust between those in blue and those they have pledged to serve and protect.



George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, when asked about waiting for the verdict to come in, responded: 'We have faith. We're going to get through this. After we get the verdict and we get this conviction, we'll be able to breathe.'



To George Floyd's brother, his many supporters, and the millions of people here and around the world who marched in solidarity to demand accountability for this murder, justice has finally been delivered. It is time to take that breath."