Woman killed in Boynton Beach parking lot; child asleep in car

A 32-year-old woman who fatally shot in the parking lot of a Boynton Beach hotel Tuesday morning while a 2-year-old child was asleep in the car. The gunman later shot and killed himself, police said.
Boynton Beach police Officer Jaclyn Smith said the domestic-related shooting occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Hampton Inn on Gateway Boulevard.
Smith said officers found the woman dead in a car, while the child was asleep inside. The child wasn't harmed.
Witnesses told police the suspect fled the scene after the shooting, but officers located the getaway vehicle and attempted a traffic stop in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, north of the Gateway Boulevard exit.
When officers made contact, they found the suspect, Narcisse Antoine, 40, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Smith said the child was safe with family. The identity of the victim and her relationship to Antoine haven't been released.
