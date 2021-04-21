Florida Lottery Funds Bright Futures Scholarships for Students Across Florida: Pam’s Story

The Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which is primarily funded by the Florida Lottery, was created in 1997 by the Florida Legislature to assist students in pursuing postsecondary educational and career goals. Since the program’s inception, the Lottery has contributed more than $6.2 billion to send over 880,000 students to college.
Pam Payano-Lewis is one of those students. Lewis says the Bright Futures scholarship gave her the opportunities to start her life. She attended the University of Central Florida and studied interpersonal communications which lead her to her career now working in tourism and hospitality working for the Greater Miami Convention and News Bureau.
Lewis says she, “Thinks it is such a gracious thing that [The Florida Lottery] is doing and is hopeful more and more students will be able to participate in the program.”
A portion of every Florida Lottery ticket purchased gets transferred to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF). The Lottery’s total contribution to education since start-up is more than $39 billion.
