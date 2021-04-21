Florida Lottery Funds Bright Futures Scholarships for Students Across Florida: Ryan’s Story

The Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which is primarily funded by the Florida Lottery, was created in 1997 by the Florida Legislature to assist students in pursuing postsecondary educational and career goals. Since the program’s inception, the Lottery has contributed more than $6.2 billion to send over 880,000 students to college.
Ryan Davalos is one of those students. Davalos says the program has helped him focus on his education. He attends Florida Gulf Coast University where he is studying to become a physician.
Davalos says, “I think it is amazing that the Florida Lottery supports our future leaders of America”.
A portion of every Florida Lottery ticket purchased gets transferred to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF). The Lottery’s total contribution to education since start-up is more than $39 billion.
