Health Care District plans to close 3 mass vaccination sites

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County announced it is planning to close its three mass vaccination sites by the end of May and instead will offer shots at mobile sites.
First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will last be provided at the Burns Road Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens on Thursday, the South County Civic Center on Saturday and the South Florida Fairgrounds on May 6.
The district said the final second doses will be scheduled for the North County site on May 13, the South County Civic Center on May 15 and the South Florida Fairgrounds on May 27.
The district’s COVID-19 vaccination operation will then shift to outreach with three mobile clinics, which can each provide as many as 500 vaccinations a day.
There's currently no wait time for appointments, the district said.
