2 people injured following crash in Martin County

Two people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Martin County Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred at approximately 2:54 p.m. at the intersection of SE Pettway Street and SE Federal Highway in Stuart.
According to Martin County Fire Rescue, the patients were transported by air to a local trauma hospital.
SE Federal Highway was closed for several hours from SE Medalist Place to SE Pettway Street while officers worked the scene.
It is not clear what has caused the crash.
