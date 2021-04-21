West Palm man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery game

A West Palm Beach man has a bigger bank account after winning $1 million playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.
Officials said William Murray, 69, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game.
Murray chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
The lucky winner bought his winning ticket at a Publix grocery store located at 4075 North Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach.
Also, Publix will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-2,423,288.
