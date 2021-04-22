Delray Beach mayor concerned after homeowner receives $43,000 water bill

The spokesperson sent this statement: “As I mentioned last week, the City is closely reviewing the work done by the Utilities Billing department including examining the software and hardware used, providing more training to staff, reaching out to vendors to develop greater controls in the process, and a thorough review/audit of the process. Although several of these elements are already underway, the bulk of this work cannot be completed in a week’s time, the city needs adequate time to identify concerns and opportunities for improvement. As we previously discussed, staff is manually reviewing more than 20,000 bills. In spite of this increased level of review, errors can still occur, especially when the volume of the work is taken into consideration. If a customer receives a bill with a discrepancy, their best course of action is to call the Utility Billing customer service line in order to have the issue corrected.”