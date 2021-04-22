Fired teacher accused of sexually molesting boys, fraud

One boy, now 16 years old, told authorities he was sexually battered, doing "inappropriate stuff" to him, and was babysat by the suspect since he was 8. Another boy, also 16, said Alexander violated him sexually when he was "a little boy" assuring no recent incidents had occurred. A third boy, whose age wasn't listed, said he was about 5 years old when the suspect began babysitting him and doing "inappropriate" behavior, including touching his penis was when he was 12.