DEA investigates shooting outside Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach

The DEA on Friday is investigating a shooting outside a Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach.
Broward Sheriff's Office Sgt. Don Prichard said a person was shot just before 1 p.m. Friday near the store at 200 Gulf Stream Way.
Prichard said all inquiries about the shooting are now being referred to the DEA.
An aerial view showed deputies concentrating their focus on the parking lot of the store. Bass Pro Shops, along with neighboring business Divers Direct, were blocked off with yellow crime scene tape.
No other information was immediately available.
